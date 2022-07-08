The Brand Spanking New Disney Wish Offers Luxury Accommodations for Everyone | PICsVideos

*All aboard! The Disney Wish, the newest ship in Disney’s fleet is ready to set sail with a professional crew prepared to host you and your family in grand style. The Walt Disney World Company christened the new cruise ship at Port Canaveral, Florida on June 29. Media outlets were invited to the christening ceremony and an inaugural sailing before the Maiden Voyage which is scheduled for July 14, 2022.

Media was escorted to Port Canaveral on Disney-themed luxury motorcoaches. As the motorcoach entered Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish slowly revealed its grandeur. My first thought, this ship is regal – a description typically reserved when one sees the Queen Mary or the Royal Navy Fleet. The Disney Wish commands the same level of attention.

What is it about Disney that makes everything it does feel so special? In my opinion, it emanates from the dreams of its founder Walt Disney whose vision personifies enchantment and wonderment threads found throughout the Disney portfolio. The christening ceremony was an emotional experience for me, and other media folk seated in my area.

Adults batted their lashes to stop tears. Disney magic at work. One of the most special moments was the collaboration between Disney Wish and The Make A Wish Foundation. Impressing upon every one that dreams can come true no matter who you are or your circumstances. The three Make a Wish Ambassadors were invited on stage to do christening prayer honors.

This was my first voyage on a Disney Cruise liner. The Disney Wish was a wonderful first experience. Upon entry into the ship’s grand hall where Cinderella is prominently positioned near the grand staircase – each family was announced as if guests at Cinderella’s Ball. What you will notice about this ship upon entry is the feel of it. The ship itself is beautifully crafted. Its interior design is upscale from the carpets to the artwork positioned throughout the ship. Look closely at the details and you will see that the Wish is all-inclusive. No matter who you are or your background you will feel like you belong. You will see a representation of you someplace on the Disney Wish.

Disney’s stories are told throughout. Each level tells a story from Alice in Wonderland to Mickey to Moana to Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, which according to Portfolio Creative Director Laura Cabo, everything onboard the ship is inspired by enchantment and designed to have meaning across the Walt Disney Company stories. When you board the ship look at Cinderella’s carpets in the grand hall and see if you can locate her glass slippers. Every subtle detail is designed to spark nostalgia and blanket you and your family with Disney history and warm memories.

The staterooms are beautifully appointed and there’s a space for everyone. Some staterooms have balconies. Some have no windows, some with portholes – beautiful large portholes. Staterooms can house four to five people comfortably. Some staterooms are adjoining just in case you need extra space. There are a few spaces that will house up to eight people. There is a space for everyone at different price points. The concierge section of the ship offers exclusive access to a private sundeck bar area and a private lounge. If you want even more exclusivity book one of the tower rooms, a Disney first. Families will enjoy a private space with luxurious accommodations, a kitchen, a space for sunbathing and its own jacuzzi. There is space to host a private party for you and your closest friends. Whatever the size or sleeping accommodation of your party – Disney Wish has options. Oh, and let’s not forget the laundry facilities, which believe it or not, was all the rage among adult passengers. 🙂 There were several elevator conversations about the dynamic laundry room with multiple washers and dryers, irons and ironing boards!

This is a more detailed description of what to expect from the staterooms directly from Disney. In my opinion, the Disney Imagineers considered all personal family needs to be encountered while vacationing. Every stateroom aboard the Disney Wish provides ample room for families, plenty of storage space and upscale amenities. Most of the ship’s 1,254 staterooms offer an ocean view — including 877 with a spacious verandah — and 451 connecting doors between staterooms to accommodate larger families. Some connecting staterooms have a partition between verandahs that may be opened to create a bigger, shared balcony. Most staterooms feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bathroom concept, with a sink and shower in one room and a sink and toilet in a separate room. So, you won’t have to wait to shower or brush your teeth. All include a bathtub — perfect for giving children a bath.

Enhanced storage options, roomy closets and elevated bed frames with generous under-bed space provide plenty of places to store suitcases and other bulky items essential to family travel. Little ones delight in a secret starfield hidden above pull-down beds, with original artwork revealing a constellation of Fairy Godmother overhead. Other exceptional amenities and highlights include a 43-inch TV, USB and USB-C ports, large vanity, mini drawer refrigerator, full-length mirror, mini-safe, hair dryer, privacy divider, queen and pull-out sofa beds, deluxe toiletries, plush robes, and lavish bed linens and duvets. The Disney Wish elevates the concierge experience with 76 concierge staterooms and suites — more than double the number available on other Disney ships. Accommodating up to five guests, these rooms feature spacious living areas, king beds, luxurious finishes, and premium amenities. Most include a generous private verandah and have been designed with the rich color palette and distinctive iconography of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Tangled.” One-bedroom concierge suites featuring a separate living room, walk-in closets, two 43-inch TVs and two bathrooms (including a master bathroom with rain shower, bathtub, and double vanity). There are seven exclusive Oceanview rooms located above the bridge. A Disney first. These staterooms offer extended living areas with breathtaking views of the ocean through floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bow.

The Disney Wish also debuts four royal suites celebrating the gilded world of Disney Animation’s “Sleeping Beauty,” with two Princess Aurora Royal Suites and two Briar Rose Royal Suites. Each pair includes a single-floor option and a two-story configuration, the first of its kind for the Disney fleet. Royal suites feature extravagant details, upscale furnishings, and first-class amenities, including an extensive living area, open dining salon, sizeable pantry, and private hot tub on the oversized verandah. Every suite has two master bedrooms — each with its own opulent bathroom featuring a double vanity and either a rain shower or bathtub — as well as a double sleeper sofa in the living room and a third bathroom with a shower.

The two-story royal suites boast floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning statement pieces, including an elegant spiral staircase and a spectacular two-deck-high bespoke stained-glass frieze. All concierge guests receive a premium level of dedicated service and access to exclusive areas and amenities throughout their voyage. The Concierge Lounge is more than triple the size of previous Disney ships, offering a full bar, delicious light bites, special kids’ area, and an outdoor terrace with incredible views. From the lounge, concierge guests have access to a private sun deck with two whirlpools, a wading pool, a bar, lush lounge furniture and the superlative service of a pool deck host. The Disney Wish is also home to a first-of-its-kind accommodation set high in the forward funnel of the ship: the Wish Tower Suite. This 1,966-square-foot penthouse in the sky accommodates eight guests and features an elegant design inspired by Disney Animation’s “Moana,” incomparable ocean views, and premium Disney service. How much for these luxury accommodations? If you must ask, well, you know what they say? 🙂 No worries though, each stateroom has its own luxurious qualities to boot. You will get quality on all levels of room accommodations. So, given all these options, which one fits you and your family best? There is certainly something for everyone.

If you haven’t booked your voyage on the Disney Wish – you may want to act fast! Our next articles will tell you all about the restaurants, fun and entertainment for all!

Tibberly G. Ri’chard is a Louisiana-based writer. Contact her via Tibbgr@aol.com.