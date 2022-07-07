DNA Testing Confirms The Rock Has Five Half-Siblings

*Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has reportedly found out that he has five siblings whose relation to the Hollywood star was confirmed through DNA testing.

The DNA test reveals that 5 people are the children of The Rock’s late father Rocky Johnson. These names are: Lisa Purves, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles and Aaron Fowler, Sports Illustrated reports. Apparently, these five strangers found each other on the internet. The five told the magazine that they had no relationship with Rocky who passed away in 2020.

The five half-siblings found out about their connection through DNA testing over the years.

Purves, 53, says she was “embarrassed that my father didn’t want me”. She set out to make a documentary about absent parents, and included elements about her own upbringing, according to reports.

Purves works in the entertainment industry and lives in Canada partly to avoid bumping into The Rock in Hollywood.

“I never wanted to run into Dwayne and have anyone know I was his bastard sister,” she said.

“I only see that our dad loved him and not me,” she said.

Parsons, 58, said she spoke to her father on the phone prior to his death but they never met in person. Rocky was aware of some of the children he fathered across Canada, where the 5 siblings reportedly live.

“We just want to be recognized,” said Parsons. “We sat on the back burner forever. (Rocky) was our dad just as well as Dwayne’s.”

Purves said: “Dwayne doesn’t owe us anything.”

“Dwayne has nothing to do with the decisions that his dad made; he doesn’t even know who we are,” said Bowles.

“For a long time I was burdened by the weight of my own sadness, and I became angry,” said Bowles about growing up without a father. “That was the fuel. I thought of my father every day of my life. Standing in a mirror, looking into my eyes, having a conversation with myself about why [he left].”

Purves’ film is still in production, and is tentatively titled “Just Call Me Lisa.”

“I’m [talking about this] now because I have been silent my whole life about what hurts me the most. It’s time to finally have my voice heard, so I can be free of my painful past.”

Purves says her request to Dwayne’s team to participate in the doc went unanswered, according to the report.

“There are millions of other kids just like me,” she said, “and I want to [tell] people: Face your shame. If one person heals from watching this documentary, then putting my pain in public is worth it.”