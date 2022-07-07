Thursday, July 7, 2022
Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low

By Ny MaGee
Clark Atlanta University (YouTube screenshot)

*Clark Atlanta University is set to become one of the first HBCU schools to receive its own Nike Dunk colorway. 

The sneaker is one of the most iconic shoe styles in sports merch history. According to HBCU Gameday, the sneaker was initially named the “College Color High” when it debuted in 1985. Per the report, Michael Le of Sneakernews.com describes the university’s Nike Dunk Low as a “full-fledged love letter to the school itself.”

The sneakers come in the school’s red, black and gray colors. The white laces boast the university’s motto, “Find a way or make one.” Additionally, “The Panthers’ logo is imprinted on both tongues, the shoe’s outsole and within the shoe’s insole,” the outlet writes.

The shoes are expected to drop this year, according to, nicekicks.com. No release date has been announced. 

Here’s more from HBCU Gameday:

What started in 1985 as Nike’s original team shoe, initially named the “College Color High.” The Dunk sneaker was first a mash-up of other Nike sneakers – including the Air Force 1 from 1982 and Air Jordan 1, which debuted just months before it. The first “Be true to you school” Nike Dunk Highs were released in the colorways of some of the top college basketball schools of the era.

Made for the then Nike-sponsored schools of University of Michigan, University of Kentucky, University of Iowa, Georgetown, Syracuse, St. John’s and UNLV. One additional Georgetown-edition Nike Terminator was later released to round out the eight classic Dunk models.

The show sneaker will be available on Nike and select retailers worldwide, online and in-store.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

