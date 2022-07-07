Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low

*Clark Atlanta University is set to become one of the first HBCU schools to receive its own Nike Dunk colorway.

The sneaker is one of the most iconic shoe styles in sports merch history. According to HBCU Gameday, the sneaker was initially named the “College Color High” when it debuted in 1985. Per the report, Michael Le of Sneakernews.com describes the university’s Nike Dunk Low as a “full-fledged love letter to the school itself.”

The sneakers come in the school’s red, black and gray colors. The white laces boast the university’s motto, “Find a way or make one.” Additionally, “The Panthers’ logo is imprinted on both tongues, the shoe’s outsole and within the shoe’s insole,” the outlet writes.

The shoes are expected to drop this year, according to, nicekicks.com. No release date has been announced.

The CAU x Nike Dunk low looks 🔥 https://t.co/wcPeSbtjDB — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) July 2, 2022

Here’s more from HBCU Gameday:

Made for the then Nike-sponsored schools of University of Michigan, University of Kentucky, University of Iowa, Georgetown, Syracuse, St. John’s and UNLV. One additional Georgetown-edition Nike Terminator was later released to round out the eight classic Dunk models.

The show sneaker will be available on Nike and select retailers worldwide, online and in-store.