Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Rihanna is America’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire Woman

By Ny MaGee
Rihanna - Savage Fenty - Getty
*Rihanna has become the youngest self-made female billionaire in the U.S., according to Forbes. 

The 34-year-old singer and beauty mogul has hit the $1.4 billion net worth mark, the publication reports. Rihanna appear at number 21 on Forbes’ annual self-made women list, dethroning Kylie Jenner who is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million.

Much of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her Fenty Beauty brand and her 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line⁠. RiRi is also the first billionaire in her native Barbados. She is the only woman under 40 on Forbes’ list of female billionaires in the U.S.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is the second-youngest billionaire on the list with $1.8 billion. 

READ MORE: Rihanna Makes Forbes Billionaire List for First Time, Kanye Reacts to His Ranking

“I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working,” Rihanna told the New York Times in 2019.

“The money means that I can take care of my family,” she continued. “The money means that I can facilitate the businesses that I want to. I can create jobs for other people.”

The singer recently welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Previously, after being declared a billionaire, Rihanna spoke about achieving the milestone in an interview with New York Times. 

She said, “My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are a priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

Meanwhile, for the past year or so, Rihanna has teased that new music is on the horizon. 

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” she told Vogue. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

