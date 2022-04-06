Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Rihanna Makes Forbes Billionaire List for First Time, Kanye Reacts to His Ranking

By Ny MaGee
Rihanna pregnant
Rihanna / Getty

*For the first time in her long career, Rihanna has made Forbes’ annual billionaires’ list. 

The singer and beauty and fashion mogul reached billionaire status in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, thanks to her stake in her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line—which makes up the majority of her wealth. 

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said to the New York Times in September 2021 about reaching the milestone. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Kanye West (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images)
Kanye West, here in 2020, has been temporarily suspended from Instagram. / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images

According to Forbes, Rihanna is ranked No. 1,729 out of the 2,668 billionaires in the world who have a collective net worth of $12.7 trillion. 

Tech mogul Elon Musk topped this year’s list with $219 billion. Jeff Bezos takes the No. 2 spot with $171 billion; followed by LVMH owner Bernard Arnault with $158 billion. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet take the 4th and 5th spots $129 billion and $118 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is said to be annoyed that he made the list at No. 1,513 with $2 billion, and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian is listed at No. 1,645 with $1.8 billion. 

Per The Blast, “We’re told Ye is worth somewhere in the ballpark of $7 Billion. As you know, Kanye has a massive deal with Adidas that makes up a large portion of his estate. Plus, he has another monster deal with GAP producing and designing clothing for the retail brand. Don’t forget, West is also one of the most successful musicians and producers in the business growing his wealth to even higher levels.”

Other celebrities who made the list include Jay-Z (No. 2,076, $1.4 billion); and Tyler Perry (No. 2,578, $1 billion); Steven Spielberg (No. 801, $3.7 billion); and Oprah Winfrey (No. 1,196, $2.6 billion), per Complex

