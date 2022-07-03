Big News! Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting | Look!

*Congrats are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Akko as they are expecting their first child together! Jhené debuted her baby bump during an outing with Big Sean in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

According to TMZ, it is unclear how far along Jhené is or the baby’s gender but fans speculated about her pregnancy for weeks after a twitter user spotted the couple at a Whole Foods last month.

One fan on Twitter, by the name of @ KenKiablo wrote, “I just saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant. Iktr Sean.” #Socialites are you excited for the couple?

Since 2016, Sean and Jhené have been more on than off and have even publicly floated the idea of marriage … which could be the next step following the whole baby carriage thing.

