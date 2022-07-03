Sunday, July 3, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Big News! Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting | Look!

By Fisher Jack
0

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko (TMZ)
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko (TMZ)

*Congrats are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Akko as they are expecting their first child together! Jhené debuted her baby bump during an outing with Big Sean in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

According to TMZ, it is unclear how far along Jhené is or the baby’s gender but fans speculated about her pregnancy for weeks after a twitter user spotted the couple at a Whole Foods last month.

One fan on Twitter, by the name of @ KenKiablo wrote, “I just saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant. Iktr Sean.” #Socialites are you excited for the couple?

Since 2016, Sean and Jhené have been more on than off and have even publicly floated the idea of marriage … which could be the next step following the whole baby carriage thing.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: California Repeals Provision Criminalizing Loitering Related to Possible Prostitution

Previous articleUsher’s Effortless ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance is A Master Class on How it’s Done | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO