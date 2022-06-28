Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls On Media to Respect Athletes | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Sha'Carri Richardson - Gettyeam Trials - Day 2
Sha’Carri Richardson (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

*Sha’Carri Richardson says athletes deserve more respect from media during post-interviews.

Richardson delivered her fiery speech after she failed to qualify for the 200-meter final at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships last Thursday. 

“I’m coming to speak, not just on my behalf but on all athletes’ behalves, that when you guys do interviews, y’all should respect athletes more,” Richardson said, New York Post reports “Y’all should understand whether they’re coming from winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be. Athletes deserve way more respect than when y’all just come and throw cameras into their faces.

“Understand how an athlete operates and then ask your questions. Then be more understanding of the fact that they are still human, no matter just to the fact that y’all are just trying to put something out in an article to make a dollar. Thank you.”

READ MORE: Janeek Brown, Sha’Carri Richardson’s Ex-Girlfriend, Finally Admits She Abused Her

Richardson also addressed a promise she made last year: to be a World Champ in 2022.

“I know what I say lol y’all can’t clown me,” Richardson tweeted. “Didn’t get it done, no excuses. Y’all don’t deserve my story. NEXT!!”

Richardson later took to her Instagram Story to say in a video “the journey has yet to end.” 

“No excuses, sorry if y’all was looking for one. That’s not who I am. Y’all be blessed!! No reason to explain.”

In a separate video after Sunday’s race, Richardson discussed what’s next for her.

“Honestly I want to be at the forefront and I’m willing to be that sacrificial lamb for the simple fact of years and generations have gone by and nobody has said anything. The top people have literally just got their dollars and walked away from the sport, not worried about the little guy and that’s not fair because we all want the same thing when we step on to the track. We all want the next generation to be themselves.”

The Nike athlete also had a message for her critics. “To the one that swear they know me & my story and think track ruined my life,” she wrote over a video that showed her sitting on grass, laughing. “I would say kiss my ass but y’all can’t afford it.”

As reported by Blavity, Richardson placed 10th in the women’s 200m final semifinals at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. As a result, she will not represent Team USA at the World Championships in July.

Previous articleUh Oh! Trump Blindsided by Hutchinson Appearance – Concerned About Her Testimony | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO