Abortions, Pardons and White Lies: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*If you’re pregnant and you want to get an abortion, The U.S. Supreme Court just made it harder for you depending on what state you live in.

The court overturned its five-decades-long support for a woman’s right to choose. I don’t know what’s worse, a bunch of old men trying to dictate what women can or can’t do with their bodies or a woman agreeing with a bunch of men who want to tell women what they can do with their bodies.

During their Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch said they would not overturn long-standing decisions such as Roe vs. Wade. So it’s looking like they lied to get confirmed. Click the video to find out why it’s so important for White people to control a woman’s right to choose.

