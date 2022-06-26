New Chicago Law Limits Instances When Cops Can Chase Suspects | VIDEO

*Chicago‘s mayor, Lori Lightfoot may not be doing all the right things she should be doing to end police brutality and gang violence, but she appears to at least be trying. Following the high-profile shootings of Adam Toledo (13) and Anthony Alvarez (22) last March, the mayor vowed to ensure a new policy was in place before the summer to deal with the police shootings.

She was reacting to two of the most famous incidents that started with a cop chasing a person and ended in the fatal shooting of the person. One year later, the mayor has brought into fruition what she vowed to do. Okay, it may have been delayed, for she said before the summer, but she has hit her mark nonetheless: Chicago now has a new foot pursuit policy.

The policy states that the city’s police will no longer be able to chase down a suspect running away on foot to evade the police. If the suspect runs away, the Chicago police will have to ascertain the situation based on new guidelines, according to a VladTV report.

The policy, which will go into effect at the end of this Summer, states that police officers may NOT chase a person in cases where they are hurt, unable to communicate or lose their gun. Should a CPD police officer decides to chase down a suspect on foot, the officer must file out a foot pursuit report and they will be subjected to heavy supervision.

Major Lightfoot addressed the media on Tuesday on the new foot pursuit policy. She took the opportunity to explain why it is the best course of action to preserve the safety of the police officers, suspects, and the law-abiding citizens of Chicago.

“Fundamentally, whatever the policy is, and this is something that I’ve been talking about really since 2018 when I ran, it’s one of the most dangerous activities that our officers engage in,” Lightfoot said. “It’s dangerous for [the police officers], it’s dangerous for the person who is being pursued, and it’s dangerous for the public,” Lightfoot explained. “But fundamentally what this comes down to is having a policy that makes sense. This has now been signed off on by the judge, by the monitor, by the attorney general, so I think it’s a very solid plan.”

She also conceded that the devil is going to be in the details of the training therefore, “We’ve got to make sure that our officers understand what the rules of the road are and that we’re providing them with the proper training to protect themselves, protect the person that they’re pursuing, and importantly, to protect the public.”