Lizzo and Live Nation Make Pledge of $1M to Abortion Rights Orgs

*Lizzo, along with other entertainment companies, pledged a $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood.⁠ In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, Lizzo and LiveNation have pledged $1 million to the cause. On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the historic court case that allowed safe abortions.⁠

⁠

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match, to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.⁠

⁠

She continued, “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban. Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources. This is a great loss but not a new one.”⁠

⁠

In addition to matching Lizzo’s pledge, Live Nation, will also be offering services to their female employees. They mentioned that they would be covering the travel expenses for employees who need to access women’s healthcare services outside of their home state.

