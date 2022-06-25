Ceasar Emanuel’s Mea Culpa – Tattoo Artist Apologizes for Dog Abuse Incident | WATCH

*Ceasar Emanuel is breaking his silence after a video of him abusing his dogs leaked online. He also claimed he’s been set up. TMZ caught up with the famous tattoo artist Thursday night where he said the incident is a moment in time he wishes he could take back.

He then goes into detail about what viewers didn’t see in the clip. Ceasar claims he came home to the dogs attacking each other and that’s when he stepped in to break things up. However, things took a turn when one of the dogs began attacking him. He said he was nervous and scared and was simply attempting to “back the dog down,” though there’s no excuse for animal abuse. (Scroll down to watch his apology via the IG embed.)

Ceasar also confirmed the video came from his home’s surveillance camera which makes him believe someone’s set him up since it leaked online.

After the video went viral, VH1 released a statement announcing that the network has cut ties with Ceasar who is the star of the hit reality show, Black Ink Crew: New York.

