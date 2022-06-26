Sunday, June 26, 2022
HomeDiasporaAfrica
Africa

Children As Young as 13 Among 22 Dead in MYSTERIOUS South African Tavern Incident | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — South Africa was on Sunday mourning the deaths of 22 young people — some of them as young as 13 — at a tavern in East London. National police minister Bheki Cele told reporters when visiting the scene that he could not yet say what happened at the venue, but said some of the victims were just 13 years old.

Samples from the bodies will be taken to toxicology labs in Cape Town for more advanced analysis, the minister said.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“While the President awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children as well as families who are awaiting confirmation of how their children may have been affected,” a statement from the presidency said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bill Bellamy Says Sister’s Unauthorized Actions Caused Him to Miss Father’s Memorial Service

The President expects the law to take its course following investigations into the tragedy, the statement added.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told CNN earlier.

Many people gathered at the scene trying to find loved ones. Police minister Cel traveled to the scene in Scenery Park, where he told a large crowd: “The call is on the parents to see that their kids are kept well, the call is on the community to say we can’t allow our kids to die.” His impromptu visit was broadcast live on television, according to Reuters.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLizzo and Live Nation Make Pledge of $1M to Abortion Rights Orgs
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO