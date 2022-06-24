Friday, June 24, 2022
Judge Mathis Encouraged Gay Son to Come Out on Family’s New Series | Video

By Ny MaGee
Greg Mathis
Greg Mathis / Getty

*Judge Greg Mathis is taking viewers inside his family life with a new reality show that premiered  Sunday, June 19 on E!.     

As we previously reported, “Mathis Family Matters” follows Judge Mathis and his wife, Linda as two of their adult children move back to Los Angeles to all find their way and join the rest of the family. 

Per press release, Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood. Linda, the matriarch of the family, has a fabulous quick wit personality and since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in long time, it’s her mission to keep everyone together through the ups and downs. 

The release continues, the firstborn, Jade is living life to the fullest on both coasts, as she decides if her dreams of being a full-time motivational speaker outweigh her career in law. Camara can do no wrong in the eyes of the Judge, and with the nickname “Mother Mathis” she has started a family of her own along with her husband, Ryan and daughters Nora and Zara. Camara  is trying to manage it all as she works on balancing family life and her law career. Greg Jr. and his long-term boyfriend, Elliott are busy working on multiple real estate ventures, and as they take their relationship to the next level they struggle with sharing their true bond with the world. The youngest, Amir is building his own production empire, and after a  recent divorce he jumps right back into another serious relationship causing his siblings to intercede with a love intervention.

The Mathis crew is ready to shake things up with fun, big laughs and family love at the core.

In case you missed the premiere episode, check out a clip below to see a teaser of what to expect thsi season on “Mathis Family Matters.”

Mathis previously said that he encouraged his gay son to come out on the show. 

Speaking to E! News about Greg Jr. hiding his sexuality, Mathis explained, “Greg and I had an [onscreen] discussion about him not sharing his sexuality or being gay with the general public, his friends and others.”

“I thought he had because he shared it with us at age 18 and moved to Washington, D.C. and has been there for over a decade and that’s a gay-friendly town,” Judge Mathis continued. “So I was shocked that he hadn’t, and there are moments there that are very emotional in the sense that I let him know that he has to fight.”

Greg Jr. told E! News that discussing his sexuality on national television was “one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever had to do.” 

“It really does chronicle not just my coming out process to the world,” Greg Jr. said, giving a shout-out to his boyfriend, Elliott Cooper, “but also my boyfriend’s.”

Per the report, “Mathis Family Matters” will unpack “the mental anguish and struggle a lot of LGBTQ+ individuals go through during that process,” Greg Jr. added, “and the fears that you have and the reactions from some of your family and friends.”

He continued, “I’m really grateful for the opportunity to showcase that to the world, and I hope that will really make an impact for people who will watch this show and may be going through something similar and help them as they navigate that process in their own way.”

“Mathis Family Matters” airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

