Thursday, June 23, 2022
Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Says He’s ‘In Between Jobs’ After Viral

By Ny MaGee
Delonte West
*Former NBA player Delonte West has responded to a recent viral video of him panhandling on a highway in Richmond, Virginia. 

“It is what it is,” West said when Image Direct caught up with the 38-year-old this week, TMZ Sports reported. “I got children. I’m in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man, I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.”

We previously reported that the former NBA guard has battled mental health and addiction issues. In February, he attempted to make a come back by training to make the Big 3. He didn’t make the out, telling TMZ…”I was excited to have the opportunity. I’ll be there next season. I’ll be there rooting guys on, West said. 

“I’m always involved in the game I love. Last year, I was scouting for the Dallas Mavericks and the previous three years, I was an NBA scout for the Boston Celtics.” 

READ MORE: Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

As noted by Black Enterprise, his coaching aspirations didn’t come to fruition.

“I was actually looking forward to being a head coach or assistant coach in the NBA this season, but like I said, it’s a business that have a lot of people involved and wanna stay involved.”

“Prayerfully, luckily, I’ll be up for discussion this upcoming season.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped get West into rehab in September 2020. He also orchestrated the reunion between West and his mother, according to Black Enterprise. 

Ny MaGee
