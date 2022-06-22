Bryannita Nicholson: Woman Who Drove Man Who Killed Nipsey Hussle Testifies

*The trial for Eric Holder Jr. continued on Monday with testimonies from key witnesses at the scene where Nipsey Hussle was violently executed three years ago.

According to @rollingstone, Bryannita Nicholson, who posed for a photo with the rapper before he was killed, testified that she acted as Eric Holder’s getaway driver unwittingly during the murder trial for Nipsey Hussle.

Nicholson, a 35-year-old home healthcare aide, reportedly met Holder while working as a Lyft driver. She described their bond as a casual dating relationship with no strings attached. On the day of Hussle’s death, Holder directed her to The Marathon store’s parking lot, where he engaged with the Grammy winner in a conversation about “snitching.”

“Did you say I snitched?” Holder asked Hussle; she testified to jurors. She said Holder was loud but not aggressive.

