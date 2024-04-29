Ron Brewington’s ‘The Actor’s Choice’ Reaches it’s 400th Episode Today (April 29, 2024) | WATCH

*Ron Brewington is the host, producer, and writer of “The Actor’s Choice,” (TAC) a weekly podcast talk show, focusing on actors, actresses, and all persons associated with the theatrical world.

The program first aired on December 7, 2015, with actor Ernest Harden, Jr. as the first guest.

TAC celebrated its 400th episode today, April 29, 2024, with Dancer, Producer Pamela Najera; Actress Kelley Dorney; and Producer, Director Kokayi Ampah as the guests.

Brewington was a host and producer of ActorsE Chat, a daily international television talk show for nearly 3 years. The program was seen by more than 6 million persons worldwide via Internet and cable and aired since 2009 with over 1,400 guests. ActorsE Chat features live interview conversations with persons in the entertainment industry.

Some of the guests over the past nine years included: Pepper Jay, John Michael Ferrari, Judy Pace, Don B. Welch, Michael Ajawke, Jr., Ted Lange, Marla Gibbs, Tim Greene, Cedric The Entertainment, LaRita Shelby, Bill Duke, Ben Guillory, April Sutton, Reginald T. Dorsey, Antwone Fisher, Angela Sadler, Luise Heath, Diana Heath, Millena Gay. Koji Steven Sakai, Richard Epcar, Elleyn Stern, Raymond Forchion, Steven Allerick, Adilah Barnes, Vincent Terrell Durham, Roz Stevenson, Robert Louis Stevenson, Gloria Hendry, Ron Hasson, Tia Boyd, Sati Gossett, James Burks, Jasmin Espada, Joe Williamson, E.P. McKnight, Pei Pei Lin, Jeff Manabat, Lisa Ruffin, Haywood Galbreath, Freda Payne, Scherrie Payne, Claudette Robinson, William Allen Young, Robert Hooks, Dawn Lewis, Russell Williams II, Keith David, Denise Nicholas, Ella Joyce, Eva-Marie Fredric, Anne-Marie Williams, Barbara Morrison, E.P. McKnight, Hattie Winston, Harold Wheeler, Cynthia Busby, Lucy Pollak, Iona Morris Jackson, Kathleen Bradley, La Faye Baker, Odalys Nanin, Ola Ray, Sharon L. Graine, Chester A. Graine III, Sharon Lawrence, Shelley Fisher, Sheryl Lee Ralph, T’Keyah Crystal Keymah, Mark E. Ridley, Antwone Fisher, Chester A. Graine III, Cylk Cozart, Ernie Hudson, Felton Perry, Jay Jackson, Jerome Ro Brooks, John Ruskin, Josefa Salinas, Ken Sagoes, Kim Estes, Kosmond Russell, Torrence “Torre” Brannon-Reese, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Leon Issac Kennedy, Levy Lee Simon, Lou Beatty, Jr., Maurice Kitchen, Melissa Chambers, Howard Hewitt, Michael Dorn, Obba Babatunde, Philip Sokoloff, Richard Gant, Ernie Hudson, Roosevelt (Rosey) Grier, Felix “Nighthawk” Giles, Sy Richardson, Victor Orlando, William L. Johnson, Willie Tyler & Lester, Jasper Cole, Yvette Wren, Thyais Walsh, Ian Foxx, Jeff Stetson, Ilene Proctor, Tony Cornelius, Joseph Collins, Ernest Dillihay, Ray McGinnis, Julia Cho, Brendan Bradley, Darryl Alan Reed, Florence LaRue, Zadia Ife, Jesus I. Valles, Ray Charles Jr., Tonja Edwards-Bloodsaw, Germany Kent, Pat Prescott, and many others.

He also covered the entertainment scene for American Urban Radio Networks, reporting from events such as the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, American Music Awards, Emmy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Golden Globe Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BET Awards, and others.

Brewington’s been heard as the voice of the NAACP Image Awards, Heroes & Legends (HAL) Awards, NAACP Theater Awards, Hollywood Black Film Festival, USC Black Alumni Association Scholarship Awards, Black Talent News Awards, and others.

He also does voiceovers for community and civic organizations and narrations for local stage productions.

As the result of a worldwide campaign, Brewington was instrumental in getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the late Motown Records singer Marvin Gaye (September 27, 1990).

He was also responsible for getting stars for The Miracles (March 20, 2009), legendary songwriters Holland-Dozier-Holland (February 13, 2015), and others.

Ron Brewington also spearheaded a worldwide campaign started in 2003 for Marvin Gaye to receive a U.S. postage stamp. Gaye received the stamp on April 2, 2019.

He was responsible for the June 27, 2018 selection of legendary singer Jackie Wilson for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was installed on September 4, 2019.

Ron was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Class of 2007 in Akron, Ohio, on November 4, 2007, along with his twin brother and fellow broadcaster, Rudolph Brewington.

