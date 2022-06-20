Tuesday, June 21, 2022
OUR ROOTS Spotlights Juneteenth

By Fisher Jack
OUR ROOTS – Juneteenth – EURWEB

*Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans – Often celebrated on the 19th of June, the day was eventually recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday bill was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan and the holiday was observed for the first time on January 20, 1986.

TAYO Fatunla
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. tfatunla@hotmail.com

