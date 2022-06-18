Is Kanye West Considering A Yeezus Amusement Park? | VIDEO

*Kanye West is ever on the lookout for a big idea to implement next. Through his many endeavors, West has managed to spread his wings over almost all of the human endeavors right now. But his recent moves, involving the things he is busy trademarking, could be a precursor to what he intends to do in the near future.

For instance, Donda Sports has received attention for signing Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown. This has been partly interpreted to mean he is considering entering the amusement park game.

On May 27, West, through his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company, filed 17 new trademark applications based on his Yeezus name, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

This can only mean West plans to apply Yeezus name on stuff such as games, sporting equipment, buttons, clothing, bags, household items, and cosmetics, amusement parks, blockchain-based currencies, and non-fungible tokens (cryptocurrencies and NFTs), stores, toys, among others. For more info, watch the video report below.

