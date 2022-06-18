Saturday, June 18, 2022
Is Kanye West Considering A Yeezus Amusement Park? | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Kanye Ye West - Getty
Kanye Ye West – Getty

*Kanye West is ever on the lookout for a big idea to implement next. Through his many endeavors, West has managed to spread his wings over almost all of the human endeavors right now. But his recent moves, involving the things he is busy trademarking, could be a precursor to what he intends to do in the near future.

For instance, Donda Sports has received attention for signing Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown. This has been partly interpreted to mean he is considering entering the amusement park game.

On May 27, West, through his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company, filed 17 new trademark applications based on his Yeezus name, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

This can only mean West plans to apply Yeezus name on stuff such as games, sporting equipment, buttons, clothing, bags, household items, and cosmetics, amusement parks, blockchain-based currencies, and non-fungible tokens (cryptocurrencies and NFTs), stores, toys, among others. For more info, watch the video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Sued by Pastor Paul Moten for Using His Sermon on ‘Donda’ Song

Fisher Jack

