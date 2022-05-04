Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Kanye West Sued by Pastor Paul Moten for Using His Sermon on ‘Donda’ Song

By Fisher Jack
Kanye West (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images)
Kanye West, here in 2020, has been temporarily suspended from Instagram. / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images

*Get into this ironic tea! We all know Kanye loves the church but it sounds like he might be stealing from it too! Ye is being hit with a new lawsuit from a pastor of all people!

According to TMZ, Bishop David Paul Moten is suing Ye for using audio of his sermon in the ‘Come To Life’ track on ‘Donda’. In court documents, the bishop claims his speech is used for at least 20 seconds throughout the song.

Moten also says that this is just another situation of Kanye “willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.” Not only is he after Kanye but he wants his coins from UMG, Def Jam, and G.O.O.D Music too.

Y’all think Kanye should run him some money? 👀😩

Fisher Jack

