Beyonce Announces New ‘Renaissance’ Album, Covers British Vogue

*Beyoncé announced this week that her next studio album, a 16-track project titled “Renaissance,” will drop July 29.

“Renaissance” is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.” The AP notes that the superstar “began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.”

As reported by Uproxx, a source familiar with the album says that Bey tapped producers Ryan Tedder and Raphael Saadiq to assist with the effort. The forthcoming album is a collection Bey is calling “Act 1,” suggesting that more acts will follow this initial release.

The surprise announcement for the new album coincides with the latest issue of Britsh Vogue which features Queen Bey on the cover. She previewed some of the new music for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who describes being “transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

.@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra… In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue, @Edward_Enninful meets a superstar, as Rafael Pavarotti captures the moment: https://t.co/pMpRP09hop pic.twitter.com/v523Q3Eb6x — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 16, 2022

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

Sharing Beyonce’s British Vogue cover on Twitter, Enninful captioned the post: “@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra… In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue.”

Last year Beyonce spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her seventh studio album, saying, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.”

She added. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”