Beyonce Announces New ‘Renaissance’ Album, Covers British Vogue

By Ny MaGee
Beyonce (Getty)
*Beyoncé announced this week that her next studio album, a 16-track project titled “Renaissance,” will drop July 29.

“Renaissance” is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.” The AP notes that the superstar “began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.”

As reported by Uproxx, a source familiar with the album says that Bey tapped producers Ryan Tedder and Raphael Saadiq to assist with the effort.  The forthcoming album is a collection Bey is calling “Act 1,” suggesting that more acts will follow this initial release. 

The surprise announcement for the new album coincides with the latest issue of Britsh Vogue which features Queen Bey on the cover. She previewed some of the new music for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who describes being “transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.” 

Sharing Beyonce’s British Vogue cover on Twitter, Enninful captioned the post: “@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra… In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue.”

Last year Beyonce spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her seventh studio album, saying, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.”

She added. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

