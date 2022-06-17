6 Helpful Resources When Money Is Tight

*If you’re struggling to keep up with the Joneses — or to simply make ends meet, below are 6 resources to help you stay on track when money is tight.

These tips will help “get the ball rolling, and start building up your savings so you can breathe a little easier,” per The Penny Hoarder.

1. Ask for Some Help — You Deserve It

If you’re really in a bind, start with 2-1-1, a confidential service offered through United Way that’ll help you find the resources you need to find affordable housing, make rent or pay utilities. It’s there for people like you. To use the service, head to 211.org and enter your location. It’ll show you services in your community and give you a number to call. It’s a clearinghouse for help with food, housing, utilities and employment. If you’ve never asked for help before, that means you don’t know what kind of help is out there.

2. Let This Company Pay Your Credit Card Bill This Month

While you’re stressing out over your debt, your credit card company is getting rich off those insane interest rates. But a website called Happy Money could help you pay off that bill as soon as tomorrow.

Here’s how it works: Happy Money can match you with a low-interest loan you can use to pay off every credit card balance you have. The benefit? You’re left with just one bill to pay every month, and because the interest rate is so much lower, you can get out of debt so much faster. Plus, no credit card payment this month.

Stop Overpaying at Amazon

Wouldn’t it be nice if you got an alert when you’re shopping online at Amazon or Target and are about to overpay? That’s exactly what this free service does.

Just add it to your browser for free, and before you check out, it’ll check other websites, including Walmart, eBay and others to see if your item is available for cheaper.

4. Get a Free $225 in Cash

A website called InboxDollars will pay you to watch short video clips online. One minute you might watch someone bake brownies and the next you might get the latest updates on Kardashian drama.

Cancel Your Car Insurance

Here’s the thing: your current car insurance company is probably overcharging you. But don’t waste your time hopping around to different insurance companies looking for a better deal. And if you look through a website called InsuredNation, you could save yourself up to $500 a year.

6. Get Paid up to $80/Month — Just for Sharing Your Opinion

Taking surveys might not sound like the best way to make money, but if you’re just vegging out on the couch — or pretending to be interested in your partner’s new favorite show — why not click a couple buttons? It could earn you up to $80 a month. Seriously. There are a bunch of paid survey sites out there, but one of the best we’ve found is Survey Junkie .

