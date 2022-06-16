Netflix Announces Casting Call for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series

*If you’re a fan of the South Koren thriller series “Squid Game” on Netflix then you probably already expected a reality series based on the show was forthcoming.

Netflix announced its cooking up a reality series based on “Squid Game.” Per the streaming giant’s description of the series, “Squid Games” centers on hundreds of players “who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

Per Variety, the reality show titled “Squid Game: The Challenge” will see contestants compete in games inspired by the show — minus the death. A total of 456 contestants will compete for $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in the history of reality TV, as reported by Complex.

The upcoming competition series has been dubbed “the biggest reality competition series ever,” by Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary Series said in a statement. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Anyone who speaks English can apply — no matter where they reside. For more information about the open casting call, visit SquidGameCasting.com.

The news of the reality series comes days after Netflix confirmed season 2 of “Squid Game” is likely to premiere in 2023. The series became an international smash hit after arriving on Netflix last September. The title pulled in 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever,” director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said recently in a letter to fans.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” Dong-hyuk told Variety in September. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”