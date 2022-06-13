‘Squid Game’ Creator Teases Season 2 Return + Official Teaser Art

*Netflix has greenlit the South Korean thriller series “Squid Game” for season 2.

“And now, Gi-hun returns,” director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans about lead star Lee Jung-jae’s return to the hit survival series.

“The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming,” Dong-hyuk added, THR reports.

“Squid Game” centers on cash-strapped contestants who play deadly children’s games for cash prizes.

READ MORE: Netflix Confirms Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’

On your marks.

Get set.

Greenlight.

Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.#SquidGameS2 pic.twitter.com/spH30iRDO4 — Squid Game ❗❗ (@squidgame) June 12, 2022

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” Hwang said in the letter. “But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever.”

In his statement to fans, Hwang promises a new threat: “You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

The series became an international smash hit after arriving on Netflix last September. The title pulled in 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days.

Check out the official teaser art for season 2 above.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Dong-hyuk told the AP last fall. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Per the Netflix description, “Squid Games” centers on hundreds of players “who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” Dong-hyuk told Variety in September. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”