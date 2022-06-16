Thursday, June 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

SNAP Scammers on the Rise in Baltimore | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*Residents in Baltimore are speaking out about being victims of SNAP scammers. 

Thieves are reprotedly stealing cash benefits given to families through federal assistance programs. According to WMAR-2 News, the transitions occur hours after the benefits are deposited onto their EBT cards. 

The state is reportedly seeing a spike in stolen benefits and the Maryland Department of Human Services is not reimbursing victims. 

Per WMAR-2 News, the agency is “not able to reimburse victims with federal funds, however, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger’s office confirmed that states have the ability to replace benefits with local or state funds.” The D.C. Department of Human Services is doing just that, according to the report. 

OTHER NEWS: You Down? Pest Company Offering $2,000 to Release 100 Cockroaches Into Your Home

money
Photo: Dreamstime

“Someone was like, ‘They just took a whole $800 from me.’ A girl said, ‘You too? They got me for [$600].’ And I’m sitting in the back and I’m like, ‘No baby, they got me for $2,200.’ The whole room got quiet,” said a woman named Jamee about her visit to Baltimore City Department of Social Services Penn-North Center.

“What’s going on? And now mind you, I have a whole new card, a whole new pin,” said the woman, whose Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) was swiped two months in a row at the same ATM, per the report. 

Around 800,000 families receive benefits in Maryland and customers have been warned by the Maryland Department of Human Services about the rise in fraudulent activity. Per WMAR-2 News, around this time last year, there were 11 reported cases. Last month, there were more than 109. State senators are now addressing the issue.

Senator Cory McCray (D-Baltimore City) sent DHS Secretary Lourdes Padilla on June 8, in which he expressed concerns about the fraud cases. He wrote in part:

“Marylanders are currently being deprived of the provisions they need to survive, and the State is being robbed of its own resources. Our citizens are not only in need of justice: they need transparency and initiative. SNAP recipients should not be burdened with sacrificing basic household necessities and implementing meticulous security measures because the Department of Human Services fails to reasonably respond. These citizens need our help the most.”

“I personally think that the state should explore how we can make these people whole again. There’s nothing that prevents the state from spending state money at a time that we have a $7 billion surplus to reimburse these folks,” said Senator Katie Fry Hester (D- Howard & Carroll Counties), the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology.

 

 

Previous article‘Bring It!’ Star Dy’Shea Hall Star Shot Dead in Atlanta
Next articleKhloe Fainted After Finding Out About Tristan’s ‘Humiliating’ Paternity Scandal | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO