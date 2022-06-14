Tuesday, June 14, 2022
You Down? Pest Company Offering $2,000 to Release 100 Cockroaches Into Your Home

By Ny MaGee
cockroaches locked in a container at the laboratory of the centre of research on infectious diseases of the University Hospital Institute (IHU) Mediterranean Infection, in Marseille. (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

*A North Carolina pest company is offering to pay $2,000 to homeowners who allow the release of 100 cockroaches into their house. The company, The Pest Informer, said the 30-day study will allow its pest technicians to film the process in an effort to monitor and analyze a”specific pest control technique.” 

The company is looking for about five to seven households located in the U.S. to participate in the experiment. 

Insider writes, “the company promises in its post that it will use traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique does not clear out the infestation by the end of the 30-day period.”

During the 30-day study, homeowners are not allowed to use any other pest-control products. 

READ MORE: Diddy Gets Roasted After Claiming He Woke Up to ’15 Roaches On My Face’ [VIDEO]

Per the company’s website: “We are currently hiring 5-7 household owners to allow us to release ~100 American cockroaches into your home, and give us permission to film, and test out a specific cockroach treatment.”

Rules of the Study:

  • You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.
  • You must be 21 years or older to qualify.
  • You must be located in the Continental United States
  • All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.
  • You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.
  • At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, we will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you.
  • The duration of this study will be approximately 30 days.

The Pest Informer says they have “over 20 years in the industry working as pest control technicians and owning our own pest control companies, so we know a thing or two about getting rid of pests.”

To sign up for the study, click here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

