Diddy Gets Roasted After Claiming He Woke Up to ’15 Roaches On My Face’ [VIDEO]

*Sean “Diddy” Combs is being roasted online after getting candid about what inspired his hustle.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul gave a motivational speech and recalled the moment he woke up with roaches on his face, which inspired him to chase his dreams.

“You can do it. You can be whoever you want,” he said in a video, which showed him eating a mango and chilling out by an infinity pool. Check out the clip below.

“You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain’t special,” he continued. “I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?”

In the accompanying caption, Combs spoke about waking up with his face covered in roaches before he was rich and famous.

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this,” he recalled. “Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”

Fans on Twitter wasted no time in mocking his tale, check out some of the responses below:

Diddy lying…. I had roaches and never do they sit still on your face, roaches got places to be and shit to do — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 6, 2021

The roaches looking at Diddy sleeping pic.twitter.com/AawwDkehLV — – – (@15secsToType) July 6, 2021

Diddy waking up to roaches on his face. pic.twitter.com/o8c3xMNDsK — The Playlist Guy (@ilovesmick) July 6, 2021