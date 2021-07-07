Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeNews
News

Diddy Gets Roasted After Claiming He Woke Up to ’15 Roaches On My Face’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

diddy

*Sean “Diddy” Combs is being roasted online after getting candid about what inspired his hustle.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul gave a motivational speech and recalled the moment he woke up with roaches on his face, which inspired him to chase his dreams.

“You can do it. You can be whoever you want,” he said in a video, which showed him eating a mango and chilling out by an infinity pool. Check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Ex-FBI Agent Says Suge Knight Financed Hit on Biggie – Diddy was Intended Target

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain’t special,” he continued. “I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?”

In the accompanying caption, Combs spoke about waking up with his face covered in roaches before he was rich and famous. 

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this,” he recalled. “Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”

Fans on Twitter wasted no time in mocking his tale, check out some of the responses below:

Previous articleChris Brown Sued by Housekeeper and Her Sister After Dog Mauling
Next articleFormer Cop Eric Adams Wins New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO