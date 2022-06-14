Amber Heard’s Clap Back at Johnny Depp was WACK and WEAK | Watch

*In a sit-down interview that aired this Tuesday, Amber Heard spoke out for the first time since the verdict in her defamation trial, revealing she doesn’t “blame” the jury for siding with her ex-husband Johnny Depp but called out social media for the coverage on the big case.

She said “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said of Depp. She added, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things”

Amber added: “And so I don’t take it personally,” she said. “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she continued. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Recalling some moments from the trial, NBC’S Savannah Guthrie asked about her thoughts on Depp’s lawyer saying she had the performance of a lifetime and that she was acting. Heard responded: “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? …I listened to weeks of testimony [saying] I’m a terrible actress. I’m a bit confused…”

