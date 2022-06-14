Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

Get Ready. Two More Women to File Charges Against Deshaun Watson – A Total of 26!

By Fisher Jack
0

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson

*2 more women are reportedly in the process of filing lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, according to, NBC Sports.

As we previously reported, the new pending lawsuits against Watson come less than a week after a 24th woman filed against the quarterback.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, released a statement addressing the potential lawsuits.

“We have been referred a very compelling case by a respected lawyer from Atlanta. We expect to file that case in due course. And, we have been contacted by another victim who saw the HBO special and was compelled to come forward. We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings beyond that and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations. With regard to any impending filings, we will allow the facts of the particular cases to speak for themselves.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Steph Curry’s Estranged Parents are Boo’d Up with Ex Married Couple

Previous articlePremiere Episode of Revolt’s ‘Caresha Please’ Breaks Viewership Records
Next articleHerschel Walker Mocked After Falsely Claiming He Served in Law Enforcement
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO