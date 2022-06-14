Get Ready. Two More Women to File Charges Against Deshaun Watson – A Total of 26!

*2 more women are reportedly in the process of filing lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, according to, NBC Sports.

As we previously reported, the new pending lawsuits against Watson come less than a week after a 24th woman filed against the quarterback.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, released a statement addressing the potential lawsuits.

“We have been referred a very compelling case by a respected lawyer from Atlanta. We expect to file that case in due course. And, we have been contacted by another victim who saw the HBO special and was compelled to come forward. We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings beyond that and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations. With regard to any impending filings, we will allow the facts of the particular cases to speak for themselves.”

