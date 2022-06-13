Diddy to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement, PEOPLE reports.

“His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy,” Mills continued.

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award honors those “who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence,” according to a press release.

