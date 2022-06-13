Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Diddy to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards

By Ny MaGee
0

Diddy
Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement, PEOPLE reports. 

“His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy,” Mills continued. 

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award honors those “who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence,” according to a press release.

READ MORE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches New Label, Love Records

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Per the report, Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, meanwhile, called Diddy “an incomparable culture force and creative visionary” in a statement, and noted that the award “further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture.”

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Diddy has launched a new R&B record label called Love Records that will be dedicated to R&B music.

According to reports, the label will release singles and collaborative projects from artists, producers, and songwriters, as well as Diddy’s own forthcoming fifth studio album, his first since 2006’s “Press Play”. 

The announcement comes amid reports that Diddy inked a record deal with Motown Records. 

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy in a statement. “For the label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Diddy’s Bad Boy Records is still in business and his Motown deal is said to be unrelated to his own label.

Previous articleAndrea Barton Reeves: Connecticut Leads on Paid Family and Medical Leave
Next articleRHOA Mess Alert! Kandi Responds to Marlo Saying She’s A ‘Hoe’ and Sexxed Everybody for Free | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO