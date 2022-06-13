Diddy to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26.
“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement, PEOPLE reports.
“His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy,” Mills continued.
The BET Lifetime Achievement Award honors those “who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence,” according to a press release.
Per the report, Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, meanwhile, called Diddy “an incomparable culture force and creative visionary” in a statement, and noted that the award “further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture.”
Meanwhile, we reported previously that Diddy has launched a new R&B record label called Love Records that will be dedicated to R&B music.
According to reports, the label will release singles and collaborative projects from artists, producers, and songwriters, as well as Diddy’s own forthcoming fifth studio album, his first since 2006’s “Press Play”.
The announcement comes amid reports that Diddy inked a record deal with Motown Records.
“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy in a statement. “For the label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”
Diddy’s Bad Boy Records is still in business and his Motown deal is said to be unrelated to his own label.