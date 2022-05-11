Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches New Label, Love Records

*Sean “Diddy” Combs has launched a new R&B record label called Love Records that will be dedicated to R&B music.

According to reports, the label will release singles and collaborative projects from artists, producers, and songwriters, as well as Diddy’s own forthcoming fifth studio album, his first since 2006’s “Press Play”.

The announcement comes amid reports that Diddy inked a record deal with Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy in a statement. “For the label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

We reported previously that Diddy’s Bad Boy Records is still in business and his Motown deal is said to be unrelated to his own label.

Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a statement, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; to be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

Meanwhile, Combs will host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement, per Billboard. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will go down May 15 and will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will also stream on the Peacock service.

As previously announced, The Weeknd is nominated in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods, including top artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist.

The 2022 BBMAs will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. She is slated to perform along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public and available here.