The Colossal Stakes in the SCOTUS Scrap of Roe

*Ever since the almost certain deliberate leak of the memo laying out the SCOTUS conservative majority’s reasoning for scrapping Roe versus Wade, there has been non-stop speculation about just what that means for women, politics, and the country.

Three things are certain. One is that it will create a whole new era for women, especially poor women of color, in the country. A slew of states will quickly rush to partially or fully outlaw abortion.

They will predictably be in the Heartland and the South; states dominated by GOP governors and GOP-controlled legislatures. Another slew of states on the other political end will further liberalize their abortion procedures. They are states such as California and New York which are dominated by Democratic governors and Democratic-controlled legislatures. The sharp divisions between the red and blue states on abortion will further explode the political fissures in the country.

The second certainty is that the scrapping of Roe will have a wildly disproportionate effect on poor Black and Hispanic women. They will not have the means, resources, or connections to jump on a plane and head for California or New York, or other abortion-friendly states to take advantage of the liberal abortion laws. The nightmare scenario is that once again they will either be forced to endure an unwanted pregnancy, that they are ill-equipped financially and emotionally to handle. Or, they will have to go the medieval back alley, illegal, abortion route with the colossal health risks involved.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Abortion Debate: ‘This Is My Body’ | VIDEO

There is one more certainty with the SCOTUS’s Roe decision.

That is that getting rid of Roe is the fulfillment of the long-held dream of the right. From the moment in 1973 the Supreme Court decided the landmark case, religious conservatives, indeed, virtually all conservatives swung into action.

For years, they picketed hectored, heckled, and harassed women at countless family planning clinics throughout the country.

Get the rest of this Earl Ofari Hutchinson commentary at The Hutchinson Report.