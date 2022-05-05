Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Abortion Debate: ‘This Is My Body’ | VIDEO

*Whoopi Goldberg gave a fiery speech about abortion rights on “The View” days after a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito striking down Roe v. Wade was leaked.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

“You got people telling me I gotta wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask, or do this,” Goldberg said, New York Post reports. “Everybody wants to tell me what to do! This is my body!”

“My doctor, and myself, and my child — that’s who makes the decision [about abortion],” she continued.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Taking Break from ‘The View’ to Film Movie in Scotland

.@WhoopiGoldberg: “Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly.” “If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that … then you’re not looking out for me as a human being … and that is not okay.” pic.twitter.com/u1DPPSp0Zm — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2022

“Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands,” Goldberg said. “We got tired of tripping over [other] women in public bathrooms who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go.”

Goldberg went on to note that Roe v. Wade “came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do about your religion. This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue.”

She continued, “It is a hard, awful decision that people make. If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start the conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you,’ if you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not OK.”

Co-host Joy Behar also weighed in on the leaked Supreme Court draft.

“My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe … Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here,” she said.