Monday, June 6, 2022
NeNe Leakes Reacts to Lawsuit Against Her Over Alleged Affair | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh / via Twitter

*The estranged wife of NeNe Leakes’ new boyfriend is suing the reality tv star for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.” 

Leakes is at the center of a  $100,000 lawsuit filed by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, the wife of Leakes’ boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, Page Six reports. Tehmeh-Sioh claims Leakes and Sioh had an affair while they were still married, which ultimately led to the married couple’s separation.

Leakes and Sioh went public with their relationship in late 2021. Tehmeh-Sioh claims she and Sioh officially separated on Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Nene Leakes Claims RHOA Execs Blackballed Her | WATCH

NeNe Leakes

Leakes’ relationship with Sioh was confirmed three months after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes after a battle with cancer.

As reported by TMZ, Sioh “owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and he hails from Liberia, Africa … though it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating,” the outlet writes. 

Leakes’ former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of fellow ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey, introduced NeNe to Nyonisela, per the report. 

Leakes has replied to Tehmeh-Sioh’s lawsuit allegations in an Instagram Live video, saying, per TMZ, “I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.” She continued, “Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.”

Watch the clip below.

Previous articleMass Shooting at Owo, Nigeria Church Kills Dozens | VideoReport
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

