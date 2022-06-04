Saturday, June 4, 2022
AL B. SURE! Hospitalized Again – This Time for Surgery in Mt. Vernon, NY | PICs

By Fisher Jack
Al B. Sure
Al B. Sure / Instagram

*Al B. Sure is looking for prayer support. Via multiple Instagram posts, we’ve learned from the entertainer that he’s currently hospitalized in Mt. Vernon, NY.  He also revealed that he had surgery, but did not detail why.

A posting from June 1 shows him laying down on a hospital bed as a nurse draws several vials of blood. The caption reads, “#albeez around the world. Just getting it right. Love & Light! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah.”

Later posts were apparently put up by Sure’s team after he announced he was going in for surgery. As one post reads, “The #HealthandWellnes journey is almost complete and back #InEffectMode! Note, Al B! says please forgive the graphic nature of the image(s) for those with weak stomachs.

“His #TrueOnes #Family and #LoveOnes requested that we keep them abreast of his progress so that we are doing with pleasure. He will share more with you directly from the horses mouth when he’s able to do so! #HellBeRightBack BETTER THAN EVER and ready to fight @celebrityboxing1 #InRecovery.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Al B. Sure Shares Health Update After Being Told He Had Months to Live [VIDEO]

Then, on Thursday (06-02-22), the singer provided an update for his fans and assured them he made it through the surgery. He quoted Drake’s “Started From The Bottom” saying, “We Started in #MtVernon Nah We Hea… The #OG Ambassador of the #MountVernonWolves made it through. 100 percent Lives #LetsGetBacktoIT.

“I’m elated knowing who reached out and who couldn’t be bothered. My team is on top of it. You are forgiven but now you are forgotten. Love & Light #AlBSure #HarlemAmerican but #MtVernon4Life #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah.”


As HiHopDX noted, news of his successful surgery drew comments from some of Al B. Sure’s famous friends. From famed Hip Hop producer Pete Rock to Salt-n-Pepa alum DJ Spinderella to C.L. Smooth and Tamar Braxton, prayers and support poured in for the R&B legend.

