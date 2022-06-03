Trailer Drops for Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s ‘The Man From Toronto’ | Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Netflix has released a trailer for the highly-anticipated action-comedy “The Man From Toronto” starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film stars “Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can’t seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world’s deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the “Man from Toronto,” he’s forced to impersonate the contract killer … the only problem is, he can’t stand violence,” per EW.

Watch the trailer above.

“This is an action thriller, high stakes, but unfortunately, the safety of Homeland Security is in the hands of a bumbling idiot, and that is Kevin Hart,” director Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard franchise, The Expendables 3) tells EW. “His character is someone that essentially just stepped into the wrong movie, and I had so much fun exploring that with Kevin. He’s pretending to be this ‘Man from Toronto’ but he doesn’t like blood and doesn’t like violence; he doesn’t like anything to do with this world. He’s just an idiot that works at a boxing gym — or actually, he doesn’t even have a job anymore because he got fired.”

The release of the film’s official trailer reportedly garnered over three million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

“I’m a huge fan of buddy comedies, and I love how, at the end of the day, it’s always like a love story between two people that are polar opposites,” Hughes said in an interview with EW. “Kevin Hart’s character is like a wet noodle who needs to find strength to stand up in the world because it’s been walking all over him. On the flip side of that coin, the ‘Man from Toronto’ is someone that needs to get in touch with his emotions a little more instead of just killing everybody. Watching them learn from each other is really fun.”

“The Man From Toronto” is scheduled for release via Netflix on June 24.