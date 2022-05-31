Tuesday, May 31, 2022
New HIV Awareness Campaign Aims to Reduce Stigma and Bias | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
*We caught up with two influencers featured in ViiV Healthcare’s new HIV awareness campaign called “Me in You, You in Me” to dish about the impact of HIV in the Black community. 

Per press release, Black women account for 60% of new HIV diagnoses but right now, most PrEP users are white men. That needs to change if we want to change the way HIV is disproportionately affecting the Black community. 

Per the campaign’s YouTube page: “ViiV Healthcare brought together cultural leaders to de-stigmatize, normalize, and catalyze a new type of conversation around HIV prevention. First, they spoke anonymously, as strangers. Then, we filmed them as they met in person for the first time – powerfully illustrating how finding community in each other and overcoming bias are crucial to HIV prevention.”

Check out the video campaign above.

OTHER NEWS: Elderly Woman Dead, 2 Injured Following Shooting at New Orleans University Campus | VIDEO

The new campaign features celebs and advocates including Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson and sports analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose

The goal of ViiV Healthcare’s new HIV awareness campaign is to emphasize the immediate need to prioritize mainstream media and entertainment narratives that actively seek to reduce stigma and bias.

“Me In You, You In Me”
Ve-ondre Mitchell and Kalen Allen via HIVprevention,com

In our exclusive interview with actor, comedian and activist Kalen Allen (@thekalenallen) and activist Ve-ondre Mitchell (@veondremitchell), the pair talk about the stigmas surrounding HIV, the options available to prevent HIV, and why the virus is disproportionately affecting our community.

Check out our 2-part video interview with Kalen and Ve’Ondre below, and discover more at www.HIVpreventionforus.com.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

