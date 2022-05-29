Sunday, May 29, 2022
HomeCrimeShootings
News

Why Proposed Gun Measures Won’t Stop Killers Like Salvador Ramos

By Fisher Jack
0

Salvador Ramos and AR-15s (Texas DPS-Instagram)
Salvador Ramos and AR-15s (Texas DPS-Instagram)

*None of the measures on guns that people have proposed would stop the Salvador Ramos of the world, err, United States. The problem is far greater than just slapping restrictions on access to weapons of war.

Here’s why it won’t according to columnist/opinion writer Earl Ofari Hutchinson:

  1. This doesn’t address the gun culture, craze, or fixation embedded deep in the American psyche.
  2. This doesn’t address the violent movie, film, TV, and Video slavish adoration of guns and violence by many Americans.
  3. This doesn’t address the fact that teens such as the teen mass murder monsters are mentally and socially adrift in a hostile alienating society with few resources/access to help, support, and counseling.
  4. This doesn’t address the deep wellspring of racist, dehumanizing messages sent daily through the media and the culture, particularly of/about minorities and women and LGBT persons that these impressionable, immature, and adrift killer youth are influenced by.
  5. This doesn’t address the alienation that an ego, individual, greed, and selfish system inculcates into millions of Americans–especially the young.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Atlanta Mayor Launches Midnight Basketball League to Curb Crime | WATCH

Robb Elementary School - Uvalde, TX / Getty
Robb Elementary School – Uvalde, TX / Getty

In other words, all the laws and restrictions in the world wouldn’t have stopped Ramos and the other mass murderers from their monstrous acts–they would have gotten their guns from somewhere and found a way to act out their alienation and rage.

Why: The problem is a profound, deep, and embedded American structural problem that must be addressed as such–or else.

Previous articleJamie Foxx Calls Out So-Called ‘Christians’ for NOT Taking Legislative Action After Shootings
Next article‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars to HUGE Box Office Opening | VIDEOs
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO