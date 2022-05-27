Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeEducationSchool Shootings
News

For Niecy Nash Uvalde Tragedy Hits Home – She Lost Her Brother to A School Shooting

By Fisher Jack
0

Niecy Nash - Getty
Niecy Nash – Getty

*Actress Niecy Nash is reflecting on the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The TV personality took to her Instagram with a powerful message about school shootings in the U.S. Niecy Nash, 52, admitted that the murder of 19 children and two teachers in Texas saddened her, and noted that her brother, Michael Ensley, was killed on his high school campus 💔

In a caption over a selfie, Niecy wrote:

“I’m so sad…my brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don’t wish it on anyone.” According to reports, Michael Ensley was shot and killed at 17-years-old in Reseda, California in February of 1993 🙏🏽His murderer, Robert Lee Heard Jr., is currently serving a life sentence for murdering his wife years later.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Too Much to Take 🙁 Husband of Teacher Killed At Texas School Dies of Heart Attack from Grief

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleChicago Man Points Gun at News Crew During Live Broadcast
Next articleBlack Activist Francia Marquez Could be Colombia’s Vice President | Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO