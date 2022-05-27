For Niecy Nash Uvalde Tragedy Hits Home – She Lost Her Brother to A School Shooting

*Actress Niecy Nash is reflecting on the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The TV personality took to her Instagram with a powerful message about school shootings in the U.S. Niecy Nash, 52, admitted that the murder of 19 children and two teachers in Texas saddened her, and noted that her brother, Michael Ensley, was killed on his high school campus 💔

In a caption over a selfie, Niecy wrote:

“I’m so sad…my brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don’t wish it on anyone.” According to reports, Michael Ensley was shot and killed at 17-years-old in Reseda, California in February of 1993 🙏🏽His murderer, Robert Lee Heard Jr., is currently serving a life sentence for murdering his wife years later.

