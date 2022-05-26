Too Much to Take 🙁 Husband of Teacher Killed At Texas School Dies of Heart Attack from Grief

*More heartbreaking news coming out of Texas. The husband of teacher Irma Garcia, one of the school shooting victims, has also passed away. According to @tmz_tv , Garcia’s husband of 24 years Joe Garcia, sadly died of a heart attack.

Their family announced the tragic news this Thursday.

Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, posted, “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

Local reporter, Ernie Zuniga, also reported that Garcia suffered a fatal heart attack and that the two had 4 children together.

As was previously reported, Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting – the worst one in US history. Along with the teachers, 19 children were killed by shooter Salvador Ramos who had an AR-15 which he purchased legally in the state of Texas.

Joe and Irma Garcia had 4 children together. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.