Every Song From Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Enters Billboard Hot 100 Chart

*Kendrick Lamar fans can’t get enough of his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” as every song has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here’s more from Billboard:

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. Lamar concurrently sends all 18 tracks from the new release onto the Billboard Hot 100, plus his non-album single “The Heart Part 5.” Of those 19 entries, four debut in the top 10: “N95” (No. 3); “Die Hard,” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer (No. 5); “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black (No. 7); and “United In Grief” (No. 8). Lamar ups his career total to 12 top 10 hits on the chart.

This marks Lamar’s sixth week at No. 1 on the Artist 100, “passing Future for the third-longest reign among rappers, after Drake (36 weeks) and Post Malone (14),” per the report.

Earlier this month, Lamar dropped the visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” which samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic record “I Want You,” and the rapper uses deep fake technology to transform into several famous Black men such as Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. The deep fake technology used for the music video was provided by DEEP VOODOO — watch clip above.

Below is the complete list of Kendrick’s Mr. Morale Hot 100 rankings.

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

No. 3, “N95”

No. 5, “Die Hard,” with Blxst & Amanda Reifer

No. 7, “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black

No. 8, “United in Grief”

No. 11, “Father Time,” feat. Sampha

No. 13, “Rich Spirit”

No. 16, “We Cry Together,” with Taylour Paige

No. 19, “Worldwide Steppers”

No. 20, “Count Me Out”

No. 22, “Purple Hearts,” with Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

No. 23, “Savior,” with Baby Keem & Sam Dew

No. 33, “Rich (Interlude)”

No. 40, “Mr. Morale,” with Tanna Leone

No. 41, “Crown”

No. 47, “Auntie Diaries”

No. 51, “Savior (Interlude)”

No. 55, “Mirror”

No. 59, “Mother I Sober,” feat. Beth Gibbons

No. 77, “The Heart Part 5” (down from its No. 15 debut)