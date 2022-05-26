Thursday, May 26, 2022
Family Drama! Bobby Brown’s Sister Slams His Wife for Mistreating His Children

By Ny MaGee
Bobby Brown & Alicia Etheridge-Brown
Bobby Brown & Alicia Etheridge-Brown / Getty

*Bobby Brown’s sister Leolah Brown Muhammad recently took to social media to slam the singer’s wife Alicia Etheredge

The couple, who share three children, speak candidly about their marriage in the new A&E documentary entitled “Biography: Bobby Brown.” 

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, during a recent interview to promote their new projects, Etheredge touched on Brown’s previous marriage to the late Whitney Houston. 

“Bobby and Whitney were their time. I also came from a place. So knowing that he loved hard and came out the other end and somehow we were meant to be and found each other again, that’s what I focus on,” she said. 

Leolah Brown Muhammad

Bobby Brown has five children, three of which he shares with Alicia Etheredge. 

Leolah caught wind of her comments and hit up Instagram to post a lengthy response. 

“Don’t you all believe Alicia talking about my niece Bobbi Kristina & my nephew Bobby Jr. Enough is a dam NUFF of the faking now. Bobby Jr was not even allowed in his own father’s home BCS of ALICIA! And I have a dam witness that he had nowhere to go in LA BCS Alicia wouldn’t let him stay in his own father’s house! Oh yeah, I’m gon tell the dam truth and Shane that devil.”

It’s worth noting, as you more than likely already know, that two of Brown’s children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina, passed away in their 20s.

“I HAD TO FIND SHELTER FOR HIM PLUS SEND HIM MONEY BCS HE HAD NO MONEY FOR FOOD SO STOP THE DAM LYING ALICIA,” said Leolah of Bobby Brown Jr. 

She continued, “AND TRUST THERES MORE!!!! Oh no your not getting away with this YOU ARE FAKE AND PHONY!!! And THE TRUTH is coming so you can do whatever pleases you sweetie but it won’t help you. When the world finds out the truth about you it’ll put a stop to all this bull crap your trying to set up for yourself. I’m so sick of you dam demonized evil beasts around my brother. You all preyed on my brother since day one…and now he married you KNOWING he should not have. And stop telling people that you were with my brother before Whitney. He never married you then BCS you were a groupie like I said.”

She added, “And at first I was humble & innocent in calling you that and really wasn’t trying to speak I’ll of you . I got it from a reputable source that saw & watched you come in the door following my brother. So I know it all now. But yeah .you ain’t worth the dirt the world walks on daily. You know why I’m saying this too. And I don’t care WHAT you think now..bcs the respect is long gone BCS you violated my mother and my father …so you get NO respect from me. Heck no. Bobby can love you all he wants to .but I have to be me and keep this REAL REAL. I’m not in this to be fake & phony and so I don’t have to look towards a check or some money…IM GON ALWAYS KEEP IT 100…MORE LATER…”

What are your thoughts on Bobby’s sister spilling the tea about her brother’s wife? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

