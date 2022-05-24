Tuesday, May 24, 2022
‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram Warned About Racist Fandom

By Ny MaGee
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Moses Ingram in Obi-Wan Kenobi / Twitter/Star Wars

*Lucasfilm is aware that many “Star Wars” fans are racist so the production company behind the franchise is expecting backlash over the non-white stars in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. 

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were harassed by the racist fandom following their respective roles in the recent Skywalker trilogy. Now the studio has reportedly warned Moses Ingram, who plays a villainous Inquisitor in the upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi, to expect the same harassment. As reported by IndieWire, Ingram plays Reva, an Inquisitor working to hunt down surviving Jedis at the behest of Darth Vader. The series premieres May 27.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,’” Ingram told The Independent about the anti-Black haters who have long been loyal to the Star Wars franchise. 

OTHER NEWS: Dwyane Wade Receives Honorary Degree from Marquette University | VIDEO

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow has been “putting the proper systems in place so I feel safe as we do the work,” said Ingram. “Of course, there are always pockets of hate,” she added. “But I have no problem with the block button.”

Ingram also noted that her casting highlights LucasFilm’s commitment to embracing diversity.

“‘Obi-Wan’ is going to bring the most diversity I think we’ve ever seen in the galaxy before,” Ingram said. “To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of color, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it.”

'Commit or Quit' Exclusive Clip: Does Brian Really Know His Limit? | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

