Monday, May 23, 2022
Former NFL Quarterback Michael Vick Coming Out of Retirement

By Ny MaGee
Michael Vick
Michael Vick / Getty

*Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has agreed to come out of retirement to join the startup league Fan Controlled Football.

Vickm 41, was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft and he last played in the league in 2015. He was in the prime of his career when he pleaded guilty to his involvement in illegal dogfighting in 2007 and spent nearly two years in prison.

A source told Reuters that Vick will make his debut with Fan Controlled Football on May 28, the last day of the regular season.

Vick was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the first pick of the 2001 draft and played with the team for six seasons. After his prison stint, Vick returned in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons. He went on to serve as backup for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick officially retired in 2017 after 13 NFL seasons.

Vick has not yet been assigned a Fan Controlled Football team.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Fan Controlled Football’s seven-week regular season, which will be followed by playoffs, kicked off in mid-April. All games are being held at a single Atlanta facility. According to Fan Controlled Football, it has attracted over 12 million viewers across Twitch, Peacock, NBCLX, DAZN and fubo Sports Network this season.

Vick is the latest high-profile player to sign up with Fan Controlled Football after Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel.

According to the source, Vick agreed to come out of retirement after seeing how successful Owens has been since he signed with the league this year.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

