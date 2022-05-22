Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James Finally Wed – It Happened in Cabo San Lucas

*Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James finally exchanged vows last weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Sumpter later shared her joy with her Instagram fans when she posted a snapshot of herself and her husband-to-be. Her post soon triggered several celebratory and kind messages from fans and fellow stars. The stars included Allyson Felix, Egypt Sherrod, Vivica A. Fox, Tracee Ellis Ross, Elaine Welterroth, John Legend and many others.

James, 38, and Sumpter, 41, first met on the set of “The Haves and the Have Nots,” an OWN’s series, when they both starred in it. Their engagement was first confirmed in 2017 during a guest appearance Sumpter had on “The Real.”

The following year, they officially made their engagement public during the NYC film premiere of “Nobody’s Fool” when they graced the red carpet together.

“We’re excited to be together and continue the journey,” Sumpter explained to Brides. “We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn’t just for the party. It was really for us.”

According to her, she and James chose Mexico because it is near California, their home state. As for Cabo, they decided it was the best destination because it “has that beautiful island vibe” that also reminded them of a trip they took together early in their relationship in Anguilla.

The wedding festivities took place at Chileno Bay Resorts & Residences of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Sumpter described the ceremony and reception as a “modern boho-chic” vibe.

The bride walked down the aisle in a strapless wedding gown by Galia Lahav, while the groom was in a custom light blue suit by bespoke menswear designer Franc Milton.

And what was her favorite part of the wedding planning leading up to the wedding day? She says the best part was being reminded of the family and friends who’d be attending the ceremony.

“Each [name] made me smile, so it made me even more excited to plan something beautiful. I wanted everybody to have a great time. I really had my friends, my family, my future husband in mind— it wasn’t just for me,” she explained. Sumpter and James have a daughter named Ella-Loren.

“It was a real celebration of all the people who have held us up on this journey to make it what it is. They’re really part of that thread,” Sumpter added. “It was almost like a gift for them to really love where they are, love being together, and just overall having a really great time.”