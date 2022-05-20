‘Pissed for Years!’ Said ‘Scandal’ Star Kerry Washington About Co-stars When She Admitting Not Liking to Kiss Them

*Kerry Washington has revealed how her previous comment about not being fond of kissing either one of her Scandal co-stars, Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley, had left the actors feeling “pissed for years” while filming the former ABC drama.

The actress appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday, where she reminisced on her six-year run playing Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert who specializes in fixing political situations and controversies.

But when chat show host Ellen Degeneres once quizzed her guest on who she liked kissing the most — Tony or Scott — Kerry had coyly admitted that she actually didn’t like making out with either of them — a remark which had gotten her into a little trouble when she returned to set.

Behind the scenes, Kerry joked that neither one of her former co-stars was happy to hear that kissing them on-screen wasn’t exactly satisfying for the actress. “I thought I was keeping the peace by saying I don’t like to kiss either one of them but they were both pretty pissed for years,” the 45-year-old expressed to Ellen and her studio audience.

“Like ‘Why would you say that on national television?” Kerry jokingly asked her, prompting Ellen to respond, saying she could’ve easily said that she liked kissing both men “equally” to avoid one of her co-stars feeling some type of way about who she enjoyed making out with more.

But Kerry begged to differ, chiming in, “Who says that? No.”

Ellen seemed adamant about finding out who was the better kisser and asked the question again, leading Kerry to remain silent and simply smile back at the Louisiana native.

