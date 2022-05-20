Black Twitter Blames Nick Cannon and Keke Wyatt For Baby Formula Shortage

*Social media users are blaming Nick Cannon and KeKe Wyatt for the baby formula shortage.

Cannon is currently expecting his eighth with Bre Tiesi. R&B singer KeKe Wyatt, 38, is expecting her 11th child. That’s a combined total of 19 children.

All jokes aside, as we reported earlier, via CNN, supply chain issues and product recalls have sparked the nationwide shortage of infant formulas. As of early April, seven states reported that between 40% and 50% of baby formula products were out of stock. Manufacturers have said they are producing at full capacity to make as much as they can, but this week 43% of baby formulas were out of stock, according to a new report from Datasembly.

The US Food and Drug Administration is working with Abbott Nutrition, the company involved in the recent recall, to safely resume production and find tools to support the supply of infant formula, according to an FDA spokesperson.

Nine Republicans in the House of Representatives recently voted against a bill that would expand access to baby formula.

Per Newsweek, “the Access to Baby Formula Act, also known as H.R.7791, would allow low-income women to buy more baby formula through the federal Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program, the outlet writes.

According to the report, the bill received a 414-9 bipartisan support in a House vote on Wednesday.

The nine Republican lawmakers who voted against the bill were: Reps. Andy Biggs (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Paul Gosar (Arizona), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia), Clay Higgins (Louisiana), Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Chip Roy (Texas), per the report.

In a statement to Newsweek explaining his decision, Rep. Roy said: “The only way to get more formula to American families is to fix the crony policies that prevent more U.S. companies from producing it, remove barriers to innovation, and allow imports from trusted nations; the legislation Democrats put forward does none of that.

“Instead, the bills would empower a demonstrably incompetent executive branch while funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], without making any reforms necessary to get formula back on store shelves.

“This shortage is the direct result of unnecessary federal regulations and of a bloated bureaucracy that failed to recognize the problem before it spiraled out of control. This body should be solving problems, not making them worse.”

Higgins blames the Biden administration’s “negligence” for the country’s baby formula shortages.

“I do not trust the federal bureaucracy nor the Biden White House. This issue was born of oppressive federal regulatory persecution and the Biden administration’s ineptness,” said Higgins.

“This is a crisis that never should have happened and can be very easily fixed, but the government hacks that caused the issue just need to shut the hell up and sit down. If we get the federal government out of the way, a whole lot of problems will disappear.”