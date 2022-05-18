Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Red Table Talk Unpacks Dangers of Fentanyl with Michael K. Williams’ Nephew | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Michael K. Williams died from drug overdose

*The Emmy-nominated “Red Table Talk” unpacked the dangers of fentanyl on Wednesday’s episode featuring Michael K. Williams’ nephew, Dominic Dupont, who speaks out about his uncle’s death from the drug. 

“He was an actor,” Dupont said, USA Today reports. “You can fool people. You can convince people that you’re okay.”

Dupont insisted his uncle “would not have knowingly taken fentanyl.”

He added: “I know that like I know my first name.” 

Michael K. Williams died from drug overdose
Michael K. Williams / Getty

Speaking to RTT hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Dupont recalled the day he found Williams’ body in his Brooklyn apartment following a fatal overdose.

“I think a lot of what happened, what I saw on September 6, I’m still processing,” he said.

Dupont explained that he decided to pay his uncle a visit when he “reached out” to Williams the night before but did not receive a response. That’s when Dupont and his wife went to check up on the actor.

“I went upstairs, opened up his door and it was quiet,” Dupont recalled. “Michael always played music. That wasn’t the case. I stuck my head in, I said, ‘Uncle Mike, are you in here?’ And I observed him deceased.”

“[I] immediately called 911,” he continued. “[The EMTs] said, ‘Listen, do you want to start some compressions?’ And I said, ‘I’m telling you. He’s deceased. He’s gone. He’s cold.'”

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that Williams died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” The manner of death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Prior to his death, Williams spoke about his struggle with a history of drug abuse. 

“Mike was doing well,” Dupont said. “He was working on a book. It did not appear to me that Mike was sliding back into addiction.”

Watch the full episode below.

Ny MaGee
