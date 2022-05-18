Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Brother and Baby Daddy of Patrisse Cullors Were BLM’s Highest Paid Employees

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Patrisse Cullors / Black Lives Matter co-founder

*Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, paid her brother and baby daddy over a million combined, and both were BLM’s highest-paid employees, according to a new tax filing.

Cullors’ reportedly paid her son’s father, Damon Turner $970,000 for “creative services” for Black Lives Matter. She also paid her brother, Paul Cullors, over $840,000 for security services.

As reported by SandraRose.com, a consulting firm run by former Black Lives Matter board member Shalomyah Bowers received over $2.1 million for consultation services. Bowers says he was paid after he was no longer a board member.

The new tax filing was shared with the Associated Press and it shows that BLM reportedly took in $90 million in donations for social justice causes in 2020 The organization invested $32 million in the stock market.

Patrisse Cullors
Patrisse Cullors (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Patrisse Cullor)

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Cullors addressed some of the criticism she’s been hit with lately in a new interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked.

Cullors has been the target of increasing scrutiny over the last couple of years, so she explained to Lee why she specifically chose to speak to him above anyone else.

“I love how you talk to Black people,” she began, going on to explain that as a queer woman, she felt it would be powerful to sit with someone who also understood the intersections of being both Black and gay.

“I need to sit with family. And it felt very important for me because while many folks know that I’m also queer that’s not the thing that gets sort of propagated.  I just felt like you would understand how to have this conversation in a nuanced way.”

In case you missed it, watch her conversation with Jason Lee below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

