Diddy Dubbed ‘Worst Host’ of Billboard Music Awards

*The ratings for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards were less than stellar and host Sean “Diddy” Combs has been dubbed the worst host ever.

As reported by Deadline, “the 2022 Billboard Music Awards delivered an average 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.11 million viewers across its three-hour broadcast on NBC, slipping even lower from the previous year’s fast affiliates (0.7, 2.8M),” the outlet writes.

Meanwhile, following Sunday’s awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Diddy is catching heat for plugging his own products and music during the show.

Nobody: Diddy as the host of the Billboard Awards:

“I ain’t listening to nothing the producers saying. I’m the freest nigga on stage right now.” The Black Community: pic.twitter.com/SVeLURW8LS — Kennedy Blaq (@KennedyBlaq) May 16, 2022

Per Urban Hollywood 411, “In a long, rambling monologue, Diddy declared that he was “not even a human being” anymore and had actually “frequency” status now. He also called himself “The Black Thunder,” “The Chocolate Boy Wonder,” and “The Frequency Elevator” throughout the opening,” the outlet writes.

The superstar also promoted his new music, his son, his brand of Cîroc vodka, and several other business ventures, according to the report.

Black Twitter was also left outraged when he made time to “uncancel” Travis Scott and “racist” country music singer Morgan Wallen.

Diddy’s self-promotion sparked outrage on social media. Check out some of the reactions below.

#BBMAs: Keeping it all the way 💯, I can really do w/o #Diddy as the host of the #BillboardMusicAwards or any awards show. Dude always makes it about himself. Why did we have to see him lotion his hands on live television? #JustSaying! He & his butler Frank, can exit the stage. — Brandon Boyd (@ItsBrandonBoyd) May 16, 2022

Am I watching the Billboard Music Awards or Diddys Ted Talk? Shut up already. #BillboardMusicAwards #diddy — Erica Balser Kinder (@BalserErica) May 16, 2022

Well, that was the most pretentious opening speech to an Awards show I’ve heard in a LONG time. #Diddy #BillboardMusicAwards — William S Deaver (@WilliamSDeaver) May 16, 2022

@BBMAs @Diddy is the worst host ever, I actually had to turn the channel — Cody Scoggins (@Mrcodycee) May 16, 2022