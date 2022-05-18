Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Diddy Dubbed ‘Worst Host’ of Billboard Music Awards

By Ny MaGee
0

Diddy Hosting 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Chris Pizzello-Invision-AP)
Diddy Hosting 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Chris Pizzello-Invision-AP)

*The ratings for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards were less than stellar and host Sean “Diddy” Combs has been dubbed the worst host ever. 

As reported by Deadline, “the 2022 Billboard Music Awards delivered an average 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.11 million viewers across its three-hour broadcast on NBC, slipping even lower from the previous year’s fast affiliates (0.7, 2.8M),” the outlet writes.

Meanwhile, following Sunday’s awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Diddy is catching heat for plugging his own products and music during the show.

READ MORE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches New Label, Love Records

Per Urban Hollywood 411, “In a long, rambling monologue, Diddy declared that he was “not even a human being” anymore and had actually “frequency” status now. He also called himself “The Black Thunder,” “The Chocolate Boy Wonder,” and “The Frequency Elevator” throughout the opening,” the outlet writes.

The superstar also promoted his new music, his son, his brand of Cîroc vodka, and several other business ventures, according to the report. 

Black Twitter was also left outraged when he made time to “uncancel” Travis Scott and “racist” country music singer Morgan Wallen.

Diddy’s self-promotion sparked outrage on social media. Check out some of the reactions below. 

Previous articleUsher Makes Surprise Visit At ‘Powered By Service’ Youth Volunteer Workshop | WATC H
Next articleBrother and Baby Daddy of Patrisse Cullors Were BLM’s Highest Paid Employees
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO