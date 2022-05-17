Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Twitch Deletes Racist Gunman’s Livestream Video of Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York

By Ny MaGee
Tops Market shooter suspect is Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York
Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York, was charged with first degree murder Saturday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a news release.

*The livestream service Twitch has deleted the video posted by the 18-year-old white supremacist who fatally shot 10 Black people and wounded three others Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. 

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the company removed the killer’s livestream less than two minutes after the shooting began at the Tops Friendly Market.

“We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place this afternoon in Buffalo, New York,” read a statement from Twitch. “Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content.”

As we reported earlier, the white 18-year-old male suspect was heavily armed when he carried out the deadly attack. Payton Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York, was detained by authorities without incident. No word on whether or not local police gave him the Dylan Roof treatment by taking him to a fast-food spot after the killing.

Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York, traveled 200 miles southeast of Buffalo to carry out the deadly attack. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were white, police say. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, per CNN. All the victims have been named in a PEOPLE report. 

Gendron has been remanded without bail, and a felony hearing has been scheduled for Thursday. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the incident is “the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now.”

